J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 37.0% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 168,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after buying an additional 23,556 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 701,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,123,000 after purchasing an additional 118,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the third quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $148.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $163.67.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

