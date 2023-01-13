J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $210.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $253.75.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.52.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

