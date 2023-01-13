J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHV. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $74.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

