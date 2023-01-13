J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $158.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

