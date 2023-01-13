J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 13,089 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,089 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $17.81 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.29 and its 200 day moving average is $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

