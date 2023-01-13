J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 135 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 25.3% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 46.3% in the third quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 759.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $85.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.24 and its 200-day moving average is $83.65. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $73.86 and a one year high of $104.55.

