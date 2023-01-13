Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Acquires 83,109 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,109 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 26.5% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $97,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $25.32. The company had a trading volume of 4,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,762. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.42.

