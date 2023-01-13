Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Invests $447,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,167,000 after purchasing an additional 583,608 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 250,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,754 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.54. The stock had a trading volume of 29,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,909. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $17.33 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

