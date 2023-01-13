Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,449 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $13,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.15. 350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,480. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $51.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.35.

