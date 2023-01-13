Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to Buy

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $705.77 million, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

