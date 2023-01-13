Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to Buy

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.
Farmland Partners Stock Performance
Shares of FPI stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $705.77 million, a PE ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day moving average is $13.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.