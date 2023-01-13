Janney Montgomery Scott Upgrades Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) to “Buy”

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

FPI stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.77 million, a P/E ratio of 68.06 and a beta of 0.76. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $16.43.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

