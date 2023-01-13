Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $6.05 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.55. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $4.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $7.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.67.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR opened at $195.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.22. RenaissanceRe has a 1 year low of $124.18 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently -4.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of RenaissanceRe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 903.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,511,000 after acquiring an additional 106,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.