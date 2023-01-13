Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $42.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of FormFactor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

FormFactor stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.48. 290,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,106. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.17. FormFactor has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $45.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $180.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 469.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2,305.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $112,000. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

