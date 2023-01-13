Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $12.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lyft from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lyft from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $14.53. 480,081 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,650,516. Lyft has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $45.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative return on equity of 54.39% and a negative net margin of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 1,228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in Lyft by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 47,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

