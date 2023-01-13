Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $125.00 Price Target for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.88.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $91.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.96. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,885.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 422,194,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,593,957,000 after acquiring an additional 400,930,216 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,857.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 364,589,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,055,286,000 after buying an additional 345,962,033 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,770.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 203,484,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,414,000 after buying an additional 192,607,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,897,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,931,733,000 after buying an additional 186,809,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,862.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,184,850 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,075,223,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964,963 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

