Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $13.07 million and approximately $54,478.90 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00041958 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00018142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00236132 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003456 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00748429 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $61,337.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.