Jet Protocol Price Reaches $0.0077 on Major Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.07 million and approximately $58,509.08 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00011310 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032885 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00046748 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000900 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00018295 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00231186 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00767774 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $54,158.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

