JMP Securities Lowers Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Price Target to $12.00

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $25.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OCUL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

OCUL opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $298.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ocular Therapeutix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 119.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 7,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,122,089 shares in the company, valued at $21,427,311.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% in the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

