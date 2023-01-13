JMP Securities Raises International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $27.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.

International Money Express Stock Performance

Shares of IMXI opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $852.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.52.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $559,311.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,045 shares in the company, valued at $677,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in International Money Express by 2,701.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Featured Articles

