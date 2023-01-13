JMP Securities Raises International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Price Target to $27.00

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.34% from the company’s previous close.
International Money Express Stock Performance
Shares of IMXI opened at $23.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.11. International Money Express has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $27.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $852.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.52.
International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.35 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in International Money Express by 2,701.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
Featured Articles
