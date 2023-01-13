JMP Securities Trims Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Target Price to $160.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JMP Securities from $178.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $142.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $178.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.24. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $665,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,013,805.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 15.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Articles

