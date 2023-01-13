JOE (JOE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.82 Million

JOE (JOE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 13th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $56.94 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JOE token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JOE alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 58.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.14 or 0.00425939 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,801.65 or 0.30084890 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.29 or 0.00940092 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.