JOE (JOE) Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JOE (JOE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One JOE token can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000919 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market capitalization of $56.53 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 77.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.40 or 0.00430863 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,749.57 or 0.30432705 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.66 or 0.00977429 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

