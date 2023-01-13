Joystick (JOY) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $37.92 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $37.92 million and $43,804.09 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000956 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00042820 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00230784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.19007121 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $44,596.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.