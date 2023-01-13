JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €33.40 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.91) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on G1A. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €28.00 ($30.11) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($45.16) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

G1A stock opened at €40.23 ($43.26) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €38.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €31.18 ($33.53) and a 52-week high of €48.55 ($52.20). The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.47.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

