JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target to $115.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATO. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.71.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $116.38 on Monday. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.59.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.30%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Atmos Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 14,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 5,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

