JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) to Neutral

JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBS in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

JBS Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JBSAY opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. JBS has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

JBS Company Profile

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

