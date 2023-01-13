JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Target Price to CHF 62

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 63 to CHF 62 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 60 to CHF 62 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of JBAXY opened at $12.43 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

