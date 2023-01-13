JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Raised by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 322.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JEPI traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.57. The company had a trading volume of 49,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,527,162. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.01. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.90.

