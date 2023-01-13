JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Trading Up 3.8%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.59. Approximately 3,433 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average is $46.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPRE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

