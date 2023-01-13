JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE) Trading Up 3.8%

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.59 and last traded at $43.59. Approximately 3,433 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 5,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.00.

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPRE. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.