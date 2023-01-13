Kava Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $33.59 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $289.11 million and $33.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 377,345,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 377,340,248 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

