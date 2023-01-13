Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Permanent TSB Group Price Performance
Permanent TSB Group stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.40.
Permanent TSB Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Permanent TSB Group (ILPMF)
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Scilex: 2 Hot Pharma Stocks On the Move
- Is The Great Alibaba Recovery About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.