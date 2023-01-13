Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF) to “Outperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Permanent TSB Group (OTCMKTS:ILPMF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Permanent TSB Group Price Performance

Permanent TSB Group stock opened at $2.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Permanent TSB Group has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

Get Permanent TSB Group alerts:

Permanent TSB Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Permanent TSB Group Holdings plc provides financial services to retail, and small and medium sized enterprises. It offers current accounts; retail, corporate, and institutional deposits; mortgages; consumer finance, including term loans, credit cards, and overdrafts; treasury assets; and wholesale funding services.

Receive News & Ratings for Permanent TSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permanent TSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.