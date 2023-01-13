Keene & Associates Inc. Has $2.72 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. BorgWarner comprises 2.5% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Price Performance

BWA stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.10. 5,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,529. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $255,100.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. TheStreet raised shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

