Keene & Associates Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 31,729 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises approximately 2.6% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth $236,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,883 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,554 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 32,903 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of GOLD traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 147,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,512,383. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.90 target price (down previously from $23.42) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

