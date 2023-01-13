Keene & Associates Inc. Has $319,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 26.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,661,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,220,000 after buying an additional 347,852 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,656,000 after buying an additional 227,400 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 280,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 221,000 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,093,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

Shares of SMG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.30. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,579. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $167.09.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.42 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a positive return on equity of 38.78%. Equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is -33.25%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David C. Evans sold 1,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $89,071.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,130.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 77,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $4,474,224.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,472,222 shares in the company, valued at $833,455,264.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,842 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,689. Corporate insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMG shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.