Keene & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,130 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Keene & Associates Inc. increased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the quarter. Corning comprises about 2.3% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Inv LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Corning by 0.4% during the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.09.

Shares of Corning stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. 29,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,270. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average is $33.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

