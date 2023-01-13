Keene & Associates Inc. Sells 587 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Keene & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in NiSource by 428.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in NiSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,747,820. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.78 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.60 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NiSource to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NiSource to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

NiSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

