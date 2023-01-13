Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) PT Set at C$6.50 by Stifel Nicolaus

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$6.50 target price by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 30.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEL. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.56.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 1.2 %

KEL stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.98. 481,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,483. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of C$4.47 and a twelve month high of C$8.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$956.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$143.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,509.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$148,535.75. In other Kelt Exploration news, Director David John Wilson acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.95 per share, with a total value of C$222,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,182,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$94,954,563. Also, Director Janet Elizabeth Vellutini acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,509.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at C$148,535.75.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.