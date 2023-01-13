Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 248.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

