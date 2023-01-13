Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kimco Realty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.33.
Kimco Realty Price Performance
Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.05. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57.
Kimco Realty Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 13,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Kimco Realty
Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimco Realty (KIM)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.