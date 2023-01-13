Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on KMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.33.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:KMI opened at $18.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 206,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 851,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,396,000 after acquiring an additional 624,684 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,315,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,870,000 after acquiring an additional 398,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $1,330,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.