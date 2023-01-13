Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 10,597 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 240.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 275.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 68,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $11,157,000 after buying an additional 49,998 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 249 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 71,856 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,493,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,111,714. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $6,158,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,900,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,103,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 299,930 shares of company stock worth $48,677,038 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 0.1 %

PANW stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,761. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.89, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.33 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

