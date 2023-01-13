Kingfisher Capital LLC Acquires 253 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Lam Research by 71.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $470.00. 12,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,168. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $730.75. The company has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $446.76 and its 200-day moving average is $432.29.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.36 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $493.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

