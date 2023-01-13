Kingfisher Capital LLC Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the quarter. Centene accounts for about 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Centene by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,979,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,672,000 after buying an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Centene by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,226,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,614,000 after buying an additional 109,994 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Centene by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,778,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,924,000 after purchasing an additional 119,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

CNC stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.39. 18,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,604. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $73.19 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America cut Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.35.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

