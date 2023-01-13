Kingfisher Capital LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TIP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.75. The stock had a trading volume of 44,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,300. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.01.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.