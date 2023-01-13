Kingfisher Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after purchasing an additional 238,535 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after purchasing an additional 178,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.00, for a total value of $424,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,127 shares of company stock valued at $21,726,054. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $811.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,558. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $870.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $834.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $754.30.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $770.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $893.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $826.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

