Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $705,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,282 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $705,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

BlackRock Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total transaction of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 40,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.25, for a total value of $29,992,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,137,504.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $751.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $891.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $717.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.