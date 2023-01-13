Kingfisher Capital LLC Raises Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,321 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DVN shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

DVN stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. 59,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,087,044. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

