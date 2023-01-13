Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at National Bank Financial

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,287,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,067,896. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 0.83. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 15.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

