Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($34.41) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.70 ($46.99) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($24.73) target price on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

FRA KGX opened at €34.00 ($36.56) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.69. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($87.98).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

