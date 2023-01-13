KNOT Offshore Partners LP Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KNOP)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th.

KNOP opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $236.71 million, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $18.85.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $67.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KNOT Offshore Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNOP. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns, acquires, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, discharge, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of March 17, 2022, it operated a fleet of seventeen shuttle tankers.

